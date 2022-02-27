-$0.17 EPS Expected for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) to post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.18). BriaCell Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BriaCell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.09). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BriaCell Therapeutics.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on BriaCell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCTX opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86. BriaCell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $12.47.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

