$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) to report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.56. Cohu posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cohu.
Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.14 million. Cohu had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Cohu’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.
Shares of COHU stock opened at $31.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.76. Cohu has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $50.70.
In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,198,000 after buying an additional 291,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohu by 9.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,352,000 after buying an additional 72,229 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cohu by 23.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cohu by 9.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 681,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,054,000 after buying an additional 58,421 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cohu by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,269,000 after buying an additional 125,257 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cohu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.
