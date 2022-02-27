21,388 Shares in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $95.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -82.67 and a beta of 1.48. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20.

Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

