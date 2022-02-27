26,936 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 54.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 35,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 122,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 28,276 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.09 and a one year high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.12.

