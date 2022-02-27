2,850 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Acquired by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 88.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 21,371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $103.61 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $89.51 and a 52 week high of $105.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.03.

