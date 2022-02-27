336,911 Shares in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 336,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Comstock Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 209.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,547,000 after buying an additional 1,680,367 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at $16,043,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Comstock Resources by 57.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,266 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 646.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,218 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Comstock Resources by 573.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,313,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $8.16 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Comstock Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.