459,300 Shares in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Purchased by VPR Management LLC

VPR Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 459,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,684,000. iShares MSCI Canada ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of VPR Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. VPR Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 21,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 117.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 10,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

EWC traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $38.15. 12,127,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,965,028. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average is $37.97.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

