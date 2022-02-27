58,260 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by VPR Management LLC

VPR Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 58,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,933,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.3% of VPR Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,909,000. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 36,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 133,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,625,000 after purchasing an additional 62,804 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.09. 5,870,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,656,886. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.80. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $84.44 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.