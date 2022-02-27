AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABCL stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $40.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.49.

In related news, Director Andrew Lo bought 86,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,870.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 45.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $1,173,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 54.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 22,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABCL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

