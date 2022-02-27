ACNB Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:ACNB)

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

ACNB has raised its dividend payment by 13.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

ACNB stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $279.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.73. ACNB has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $35.00.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 10.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACNB in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other ACNB news, Director Frank Elsner III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.43 per share, for a total transaction of $32,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 1,253 shares of company stock valued at $40,238 in the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 79.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ACNB during the fourth quarter worth $817,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ACNB during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

