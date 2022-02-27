Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Advanced Drainage Systems has increased its dividend by 10.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Advanced Drainage Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to earn $5.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $116.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.18. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $93.66 and a one year high of $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $2,533,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,069,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,842,000 after acquiring an additional 151,276 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 373,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,831,000 after acquiring an additional 95,168 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,656,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

