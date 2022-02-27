AES (NYSE:AES) Releases Earnings Results

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 29.69%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. AES updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS.

NYSE:AES opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. AES has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96.92%.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in AES by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in AES by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

