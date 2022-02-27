Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.95. 3,774,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,507,485. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $66.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $519,681.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,516 shares of company stock worth $5,715,309 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

