Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $107.94 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $100.02 and a 12-month high of $245.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $292.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.28.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

