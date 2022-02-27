Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 110,751 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.7% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $28,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $947,037,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $652,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.28.

BABA stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.94. The stock had a trading volume of 21,428,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,106,696. The firm has a market cap of $292.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $100.02 and a 12-month high of $245.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

