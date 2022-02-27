American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 67,736 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $14,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,876,000 after buying an additional 2,543,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,653,000 after buying an additional 639,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,586,000 after buying an additional 713,283 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,376,000 after buying an additional 757,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,747,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,677,000 after buying an additional 40,871 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.21. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.77 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

KNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,001. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

