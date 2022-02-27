American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,491 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $14,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 800.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 186.7% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 43.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 135.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NYT opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 0.78. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.

New York Times announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

