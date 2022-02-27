American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $13,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $816,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 472.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 71,090 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of WEX by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of WEX by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,370,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,842 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.09.

NYSE:WEX opened at $165.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.80, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $232.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.