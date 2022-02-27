American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $14,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

CHDN opened at $244.26 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $175.01 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.50 and a 200-day moving average of $225.49.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHDN. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

Churchill Downs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.