American International Group Inc. Sells 11,365 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,365 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.15% of STORE Capital worth $13,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 281,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after purchasing an additional 405,051 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,195,000 after acquiring an additional 337,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on STOR shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of STOR opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.24. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

