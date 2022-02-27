American International Group Inc. Sells 132,239 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 132,239 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $13,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 417,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,502,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $907,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $987,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $1,670,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,865 shares of company stock valued at $27,663,184. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TRV. Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $173.44 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $174.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

