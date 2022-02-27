American International Group Inc. Sells 1,688 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Syneos Health worth $15,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $974,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $80.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.53 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.51 and its 200 day moving average is $92.81.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

SYNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

In other Syneos Health news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,159 shares of company stock worth $694,768 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

