Analysts Anticipate El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.13. El Pollo Loco posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Benchmark began coverage on El Pollo Loco in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, El Pollo Loco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

In related news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $324,813.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 47.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.47. El Pollo Loco has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

