Analysts Anticipate El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.13. El Pollo Loco posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Benchmark began coverage on El Pollo Loco in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, El Pollo Loco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
El Pollo Loco stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.47. El Pollo Loco has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.
El Pollo Loco Company Profile (Get Rating)
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.
