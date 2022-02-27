Analysts Expect Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) to report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Skeena Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Skeena Resources.

Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on Skeena Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$23.50 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 16,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,412. Skeena Resources has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.66.

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

