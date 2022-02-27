AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on APPF. Stephens upgraded shares of AppFolio from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.50.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $112.98 on Friday. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $169.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.69 and its 200-day moving average is $123.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,883.00 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $42,833.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,109.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

