Arion Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. In the last seven days, Arion has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a market cap of $36,464.97 and approximately $3.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00046254 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,753.21 or 0.07057699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,863.92 or 0.99625391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00046612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00050611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Arion’s total supply is 15,579,301 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

