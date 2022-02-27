Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Arrow Financial has raised its dividend by 2.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Arrow Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 33.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arrow Financial to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61. Arrow Financial has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $560.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 14.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 60.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Arrow Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.