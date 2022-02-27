Atria Investments LLC Buys 276 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMB. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 333.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,061,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,194,000 after purchasing an additional 816,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,555,000 after purchasing an additional 423,501 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,801,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 261,599 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,366,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,514,000.

Shares of FMB opened at $54.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.63. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $54.64 and a 1-year high of $57.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

