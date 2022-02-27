Atria Investments LLC Buys 412 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 510.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 32,693 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $3,008,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 81.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 892.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE BR opened at $148.25 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.58 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.02%.

In other news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.