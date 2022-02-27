Atria Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,001,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $806,360,000 after buying an additional 141,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,767,000 after buying an additional 169,718 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,950,000 after buying an additional 1,554,553 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,363,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,207,000 after buying an additional 120,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,717,000 after buying an additional 1,522,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK opened at $122.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.79. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.11 and a fifty-two week high of $124.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of -26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

