Atria Investments LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 428,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,064,000 after buying an additional 44,359 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.87.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $112.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.26. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.47 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.22%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,645 shares of company stock worth $25,796,249 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

