Atria Investments LLC Purchases 7,169 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,644 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Maximus by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,459,000 after purchasing an additional 58,058 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Maximus by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 369,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,862 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Maximus by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Maximus by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

MMS stock opened at $78.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.26 and a 12 month high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,046,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

