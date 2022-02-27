Atria Investments LLC Sells 550 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Vertical Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $124.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.45 and its 200 day moving average is $122.40. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

