Avangrid, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

Avangrid has increased its dividend by 0.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Avangrid has a dividend payout ratio of 77.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Avangrid to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.2%.

AGR stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.98. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.14%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

