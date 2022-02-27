Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

AXTA opened at $27.78 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.29 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.84.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Vertical Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

