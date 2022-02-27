Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1,959.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 125,534 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $31,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,540,000 after buying an additional 117,330 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 28.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,767,000 after buying an additional 370,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,542,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $369,580,000 after acquiring an additional 287,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $233.99 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.13 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.22 and a 200-day moving average of $254.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on IQV. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $282.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.33.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

