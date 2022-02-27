Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 185,698 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541,452 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,698 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Sunrun worth $23,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $858,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Sunrun by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in Sunrun by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 94,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 47,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sunrun by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 2.05.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $329,726.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $26,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,136 shares of company stock worth $954,953 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

