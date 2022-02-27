Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1,959.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,534 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $31,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in IQVIA by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in IQVIA by 0.6% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 510,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,766,000 after acquiring an additional 83,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $233.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.13 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.66.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on IQVIA from $282.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.33.

About IQVIA (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.