Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,104,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 964,206 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Sabre worth $24,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 25.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 12.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 118.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 228,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 123,950 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the third quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter worth about $121,000.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 32,714 shares of company stock worth $326,476 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SABR shares. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Sabre stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). The business had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.76 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

