Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $26.04 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,122 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $26,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Equifax by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Equifax by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Equifax by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,550,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,991,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.91.

NYSE:EFX opened at $218.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.87 and a 1-year high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

