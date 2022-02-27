Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $28.90 Million Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 958.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277,234 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $28,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,667,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Visteon by 2.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,893,000 after buying an additional 58,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Visteon by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,813,000 after purchasing an additional 256,689 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Visteon by 11.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,023,000 after purchasing an additional 121,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Visteon by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,814,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period.

Shares of VC stock opened at $124.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.86 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.25 and its 200 day moving average is $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $91.59 and a 52-week high of $136.58.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Visteon’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.10.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

