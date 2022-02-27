Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 147.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 765,917 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 1.10% of Urban Edge Properties worth $23,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UE. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,118,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,657,000 after buying an additional 1,510,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,735 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,130,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,545 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,304,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,498,000 after purchasing an additional 763,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,577,000 after purchasing an additional 311,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

UE opened at $18.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.