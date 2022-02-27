Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 309.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,705 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Alteryx worth $24,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Alteryx by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AYX shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeff Horing purchased 56,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,165,943.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AYX opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.67 and a 1 year high of $98.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

