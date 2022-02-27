Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 326,498 Shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 142.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

In related news, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $2,827,931.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene T. Begley bought 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.80 per share, with a total value of $59,706.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 464,560 shares of company stock worth $21,825,629.

SentinelOne stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. SentinelOne Inc has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.41.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

