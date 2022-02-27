Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

BAND has been the topic of a number of other reports. decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.93.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $762.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $174.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day moving average is $80.93.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $43,779.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,107 shares of company stock worth $133,239 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 31.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 1.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 12.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,923,000 after purchasing an additional 44,184 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 6.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter worth $2,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

