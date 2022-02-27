Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 61,561 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,097,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,561 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.93% of Celanese worth $315,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,175,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,264,000 after buying an additional 94,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $141.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.52 and a 200 day moving average of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $133.50 and a one year high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. Celanese’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

CE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

