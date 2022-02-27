Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,229,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627,031 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.40% of Snowflake worth $371,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 48.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 274.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 31,067 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 26.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $269.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of -105.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.62. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,788,799 shares of company stock worth $616,684,106 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.98.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

