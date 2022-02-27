Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,394 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.68% of Cooper Companies worth $342,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $8,915,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,486 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,920,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,336,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

COO stock opened at $410.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $402.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.79. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.05 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on COO. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.91.

About Cooper Companies (Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.