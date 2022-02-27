Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 26,356 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,467,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,356 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.87% of Digital Realty Trust worth $356,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.9% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $137.90 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.53.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

