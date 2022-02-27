Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 40,201 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 204,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 40,201 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.89% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $281,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at about $851,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,447.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,517.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,512.63. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,033.40 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

